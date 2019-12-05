Dynamic Infrared
“versailles” 2 Person Low Emf Far Infrared Sauna
$3299.00$1250.06
At Wayfair
Dynamic saunas are built with true natural reforested Canadian hemlock construction. All Dynamic saunas come standard with 6mm interior and 6mm exterior wood planks, with a 1.75-inch inner-frame, which makes our walls 40% thicker than other sauna brands. Thicker walls help retain more heat and use less electricity, making our sauna more energy efficient. All Dynamic saunas wood planks are 100% natural reforested Canadian hemlock wood never mixed with inferior toxic foreign wood. Dynamic saunas weigh 20% more than our competitors using the most natural reforested Canadian hemlock wood to retain the highest level of heat and performance in a far infrared sauna.