The 10 Minute Smartphone Sanitizer

This is the smartphone sanitizer that uses safe ultraviolet light to destroy viruses and germs in under 10 minutes. Using the same technology trusted to sterilize hospital instruments, and when used as directed, it sanitizes smartphones (which contain an average of 10 times the number of germs and bacteria than a public restroom) by eliminating microorganisms such as Streptococcus, E. coli, and Salmonella. This device employs two UV bulbs inside the case that are rated for 20,000 hours and emit germicidal light. With wireless charging, USB port, and an aromatherapy feature. Accommodates smartphones up to 7.1" x 3.9". USB plug. 8 1/2" L x 5" W x 2" H. (11 oz.)