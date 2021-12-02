Thayers

Thayers Witch Hazel Blemish, White, Cleanser, Lemon, 4 Fl Oz

Powerful Acne Cleanser: Formulated to cleanse and soothe acne-prone skin while helping control oil and constrict pores, with 2% Salicylic Acid to treat clogged pores from the inside out, banishing existing pimples and helping prevent new ones from forming Finest Natural Ingredients: This alcohol-free and fragrance-free gel cleanser is made with certified organic Witch Hazel grown exclusively for Thayers on a family farm in Connecticut, certified organic Aloe Vera, Tea Tree Oil, and Lemongrass Extract Unique Formulation: Thayers Witch Hazel extract is made the old-fashioned way (via maceration) using water only and NEVER touching alcohol; Dermatologist tested for safety Time Tested Remedies: We're committed to excellence with our formulas, featuring classic ingredients we've used for nearly two centuries; Thayers elixirs have been a fixture in medecine cabinets for generations, once you use them, you'll know why Cruelty Free and Sustainable: Our products are always 100% cruelty free and free of any animal ingredients (except beeswax), and we aim to reduce waste by offering recyclable and biodegradable packaging Thayer's blemish clearing cleanser is formulated to speed relief to blemishes and treat them with home-grown healing power. This gel cleanser is formulated with Thayer's proprietary blend of soothing and cleansing witch hazel and hydrating and healing Filet of aloe Vera, along with skin-renewing tea tree oil. Maximum strength 2% salicylic acid treats clogged pores from the inside-out, banishing existing blemishes and helping to prevent new ones from forming.