Thayers Witch Hazel Alcohol Free Lavender Facial Toner – 12 Fl Oz

Your skin will think you’re at a spa with THAYERS® Lavender Facial Toner. This gentle toner is derived from a time-honored formula, developed by Thayers to cleanse, tone, moisturize, and balance the pH level of skin. In addition to containing calming Lavender Water and certified organic Aloe Vera, this unique, proprietary blend also contains certified organic, non-distilled Witch Hazel that’s grown exclusively for Thayers on a family farm in Fairfield County, Connecticut. By avoiding distillation of our Witch Hazel, we’re able to preserve the naturally-occurring, beneficial tannins, which are known to offer antioxidant and antibacterial benefits, and bring about a natural glow. Thayers elixirs have been a fixture in medicine cabinets for generations – once you use them, you’ll know why.