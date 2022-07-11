Thayers

Thayers Alcohol-free Rose Petal Witch Hazel Toner With Aloe Vera Formula 355ml

$16.95 $9.99

Buy Now Review It

At Amazon Australia

Discover the #1 facial toner brand in the USA* with certified organic Witch Hazel and Aloe Vera formula Gentle Facial Toner: Alcohol-free and formulated to cleanse, tone, moisturize, and balance the pH level of skin; This toner helps soothes and purifies the skin and delivers all day hydration and healthy-looking, glowy skin; Suitable for all skin types, even sensitive Finest Natural Ingredients: Made with certified organic Witch Hazel grown exclusively for Thayers on a family farm in Connecticut, certified organic aloe vera, and pore-cleansing Rose Water that imparts a natural glow to your skin Cruelty-Free and Sustainable: Our products are always 100 percent cruelty-free and we aim to reduce waste by offering recyclable and biodegradable packaging Our products are also 98 percent natural origin ingredients, paraben-free, gluten-free and vegan formula Unique Formulation: Thayers Witch Hazel extract is made the old-fashioned way (via maceration) using water only and NEVER touching alcohol; Dermatologist tested for safety Time Tested Remedies: We're committed to excellence with our time-honoured formulas, featuring classic ingredients we've used for over 170 years; Thayers elixirs have been a fixture in medicine cabinets for generations, once you use them, you'll know why US based Nielsen data, Total Skincare Market, Facial Toner Segment, Unit & Value Sales, MAT to 26/06/2021 Flower Power. Thayers Alcohol-Free Rose Petal Witch Hazel Toner with Aloe Vera will make your skin bloom. Thayers remarkably soothing Rose Petal Toner is made with rose water, filet of aloe vera, and our proprietary Witch Hazel extract. Rose petals, which, through distillation, create the rosewater we use in our formula, are full of natural oils and sugars that help restore dehydrated skin and bring out a natural, dewy, glowing complexion. The natural astringent properties of rose petals work in tandem with witch hazel, tightening pores, controlling oil production, locking moisture in, and keeping free radicals out. Rosewater is also full of Vitamin C, which is crucial for collagen production, strengthening skin cells, and fading blemishes and scars. Thayers creates the only Witch Hazel products made of non-distilled extract from the Witch Hazel shrub, maintaining the highest levels of therapeutic tannins, the mild antioxidants that help your skin look and feel its best. These natural elixirs have been a fixture in medicine cabinets for generations. Once you use them, you'll know why.