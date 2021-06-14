Penguin Books

That Night – Gillian Mcallister

What would you do to protect your family? ANYTHING. During a family holiday in Italy, you get an urgent call from your sister. There's been an accident: she hit a man with her car and he's dead. She's overcome with terror - fearing years in a foreign jail away from her child. She asks for your help. It wasn't her fault, not really. She'd cover for you, so will you do the same for her? But when the police come calling, the lies start. And you each begin to doubt your trust in one another. What really happened that night? Who is lying to who? Who will be the first to crack?