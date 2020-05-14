Marissa Mullen

That Cheese Plate Will Change Your Life: Creative Gatherings And Self-care With The Cheese By Numbers Method

A how-to guide for crafting beautiful and delicious cheese boards for entertaining and self-care, from the creator of the Cheese by Numbers method and the Instagram phenomenon That Cheese Plate "[Marissa Mullen] takes the guesswork out of the coolest, most solid thing to bring to any party or potluck: the cheese platter."--Rachael Ray With her gorgeous, showstopping cheese boards, Marissa Mullen takes cheese to a whole new level. Her simple, step-by-step Cheese by Numbers method breaks the cheese plate down into its basic components--cheese, meat, produce, crunch, dip, garnish--allowing you to create stunning spreads for any occasion. This beautifully designed book goes beyond preparation techniques. According to Mullen, cheese plates can be an important form of artistic self-care, like flower arranging or meditative coloring books--but you can eat the results! That Cheese Plate Will Change Your Life celebrates the ways in which cheese brings people together, and how crafting a cheese plate can be a calming, creativity-bolstering act. With fifty exquisite, easy-to-make cheese plates, this book will teach you how to relax, enjoy, and indulge-- to find your cheesy bliss.