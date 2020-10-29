That Boutique-y Gin Company

That Boutique-y Gin Company Advent Calendar (2020 Edition)

£49.95

Buy Now Review It

At Master of Malt

Drinks by the Dram and independent gin bottler That Boutique-y Gin Company have combined their forces once more, resulting in the ever-glorious That Boutique-y Gin Company Advent Calendar! Don't expect to find any little squares of plain chocolate behind the windows of this Advent calendar. Instead, you're going to find a different 30ml wax-sealed dram of gin from That Boutique-y Gin Company's extraordinary range behind each of the 24 windows! Excellent for those looking to put a unique twist on your cocktails and G&Ts, or for anyone that wants to bring some juniper-based deliciousness to their Christmas countdown!