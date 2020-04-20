Homesick Candles

Thank You, Mom Candle

$29.95

Buy Now Review It

At Homesick Candles

Ditch the card and the wrapping paper, we've got you covered! This packaging includes blank spaces for you to personalize a note to Mom. Freshly trimmed flowers on the kitchen table. The smell of breakfast sizzling on Sunday. A house made a home because of you. Top Note: Bergamot, Lavender, Sage Mid Note: Jasmine, Ylang Ylang, White Lily, Clove Base Note: Sandalwood, Musk Hand Poured in the USA Made with all natural soy wax blend Typical burn time is 60-80 hours 13.75 Oz