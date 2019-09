Jennifer Behr

Thada Velvet Headband

£173.00

Buy Now Review It

At mytheresa

Crown your looks with the Thada headband from Jennifer Behr, which elegantly captures the return of a throwback style. The design is made in the USA from lustrous black velvet, with tonal braided trim along the inner circumference. Let yours bring a hint of after-dark glamour to daytime and evening looks alike.