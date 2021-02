Thada Headband In Velvet

$225.00

Buy Now Review It

At

The Thada Headband is a classic silhouette that we can't get enough of. This padded headband has plenty of height, and is a versatile way to add polish to any look. This silk velvet headband is handmade in New York, and features a comfortable, pinch-free fit. Dimensions: 2in W, 1 inch padding Weight: 35g