Ouai

Texturizing Hair Spray

$26.00

At Nordstrom

What it is: An ultra-lightweight hairspray that combines the effects of a dry shampoo and a hairspray, creating a single formula that builds incredible volume and texture in your hair.What it does: The formula is packed with volcanic minerals to absorb oil and refresh your strands.How to use: Shake well. Hold the bottle six inches from your head then mist dry hair from roots to ends. For ultimate volume, flip your hair upside down and spray."/