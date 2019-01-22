Search
Products fromShopClothingTops
Zara

Textured Weave Sweater With Ruffles

$29.90
At Zara
Knit sweater with round neck and long sleeves. Ruffle appliqué at shoulders and cuffs. MODEL HEIGHT: 5’ 10” (177 cm)
Featured in 1 story
18 Picks From Zara's New Winter Collection
by Eliza Huber