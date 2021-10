Anthropologie

Textured Trellis Media Console

$998.00 $559.96

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Like the garden trellises that inspired its design, our Textured Trellis collection invites a fresh perspective into your home. Complete with a raised motif on its ash wood facade, as well as faceted brass pulls, the timelessness of this console is found in both its details and stately silhouette.