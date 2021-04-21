Xhilaration

Specifications Size: X Small Sizing: Juniors Material: 90% Polyester, 10% Spandex Features: Back Hook and Loop Fastener Sheerness: Opaque Pattern: Solid, No Pattern Applied Garment back type: Open UPF rating: No UPF Rating Apparel style: Bralette Bra cup construction details: Removable Cup Care and Cleaning: Hand Wash & Line Dry or Lay Flat to Dry TCIN: 80332479 UPC: 829576171477 Item Number (DPCI): 238-15-0728 Origin: Imported Description Create the perfect beach-ready swim look in no time with your favorite swim bottoms and the Textured Shoulder Tie Bralette Bikini Top from Xhilaration™. In a soft pastel hue with a textured exterior and sweet shoulder ties, this bikini top creates a chic, swim-worthy look you'll love. Constructed of fully opaque fabric for confident wear, this bralette-style bikini top has added stretch for comfort and freedom of movement in whatever you do. Pair it with solid bikini bottoms for a coordinated beachwear ensemble. Removable Cups Removable cups offer customized wear