Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sandals
H&M
Textured Pool Shoes
$17.99
Buy Now
Review It
At H&M
Need a few alternatives?
Gucci
Marmont Thong Sandals
BUY
$590.00
Bloomingdale's
Lulus
Avena Natural Woven Flat Sandals
BUY
$22.00
Lulus
Sam Edelman
Bay
BUY
$99.95
Zappos
Dr.Scholl's
Trekkie
BUY
$88.00
$100.00
Zappos
More from H&M
H&M
Textured Pool Shoes
BUY
$17.99
H&M
H&M
Vertical Hanging Rack
BUY
£8.99
H&M
H&M
Scented Candle In Glass Holder
BUY
£2.99
H&M
H&M
Knee-length Dress
BUY
$10.99
$19.99
H&M
More from Sandals
Gucci
Marmont Thong Sandals
BUY
$590.00
Bloomingdale's
Lulus
Avena Natural Woven Flat Sandals
BUY
$22.00
Lulus
Sam Edelman
Bay
BUY
$99.95
Zappos
Dr.Scholl's
Trekkie
BUY
$88.00
$100.00
Zappos
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted