Astrid & Miyu

Textured Oval Link T-bar Bracelet In Gold

£55.00

Buy Now Review It

At Astrid & Miyu

Description Chunky and classic, the Textured Oval Link T-Bar Bracelet in Gold has a perfectly vintage vibe. For a match made in heaven, wear with a pair of chunky gold hoops. Details Composition: 18k Gold plated Brass Length 17.5cm T-bar clasp