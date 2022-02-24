Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Décor
Anthropologie
Textured Luciana Pillow
$118.00
$94.40
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
From its tasseled trim to its tufted poms, this textured accent pillow warmly welcomes anyone to take a seat.
Need a few alternatives?
Anthropologie
Textured Luciana Pillow
BUY
$94.40
$118.00
Anthropologie
Rifle Paper Co. x Loloi
Embroidered Floral Heart Pillow
BUY
$72.00
$90.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Luxe Dyed Faux Fur Pillow
BUY
$70.40
$88.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Pommed Sun Face Pillow
BUY
$54.40
$68.00
Anthropologie
More from Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Textured Luciana Pillow
BUY
$94.40
$118.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Holly Organic Cotton Duvet Cover
BUY
$131.60
$188.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Meguro Duvet Cover
BUY
$159.60
$228.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Luxe Dyed Faux Fur Throw Blanket
BUY
$96.60
$138.00
Anthropologie
More from Décor
We Are Knitters
Hands In The Air If You Just Don't Flare Sweater
BUY
£89.00
We Are Knitters
promoted
Byer
Byer Ceramic Pot Planter
BUY
$74.00
$78.00
AllModern
promoted
AllModern
Arnette Linen Duvet Cover
BUY
$220.00
AllModern
promoted
AllModern
Mala Sofa
BUY
$1050.00
AllModern
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted