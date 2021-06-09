Kona Sol

Textured High Neck High One Piece Swimsuit

$39.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Specifications Size: Small Sizing: Womens Material: 96% Nylon, 4% Spandex Features: Sleeveless Pattern: Solid, No Pattern Applied Garment back type: Scoop UPF rating: No UPF Rating Apparel style: Over the Shoulder Bra cup construction details: Sewn in Cup Care and Cleaning: Hand Wash & Line Dry or Lay Flat to Dry TCIN: 81188905 UPC: 829576559886 Item Number (DPCI): 238-13-1243 Origin: Imported Description Make sure you're ready to suit up for sunny days ahead with the Textured High-Neck High-Coverage One-Piece Swimsuit from Kona Sol™. This high-neck one-piece swimsuit boasts a design that's equal parts stylish and functional, offering a stay-put fit with a chic silhouette you'll love. The crew neckline and higher coverage seat give you the security you're after for an active day in the waves, while the low scoop back balances the silhouette for a truly chic finish. Sewn-in cups offer reliable coverage as well, letting you move with confidence no matter the activity, and the honeycomb finish of this bright red swimsuit polishes off the look with intriguing texture and fiery color. Sewn-in Cups Provides extra coverage and comfort