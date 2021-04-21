Xhilaration

Textured High Leg V-string Bikini Bottom

$14.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Specifications Sizing: Juniors Material: 84% Nylon, 16% Spandex Closure Style: Side Tie Rise: Mid Rise Sheerness: Opaque Garment Details: Elastic at Leg Opening UPF rating: No UPF Rating Apparel style: Cheeky Care and Cleaning: Hand Wash & Line Dry or Lay Flat to Dry TCIN: 80332554 UPC: 829576167975 Item Number (DPCI): 238-15-0782 Origin: Imported Description Keep your sunny look sleek and stylish with the Textured High Leg V-String Bikini Bottom from Xhilaration™. In solid blue with side-tie detailing for an effortlessly cool look, this V-cut bikini bottom makes an appealing pick for everything from beachside sunbathing to pool hangs to lounging in the backyard to catch a few rays. The rib-knit construction gives this bikini bottom a textured finish, while the deep V-cut creates a fun and flirty vibe. Made from soft and stretchy fabric with opaque fabric lining for confident coverage in and out of the water, this pair of bikini bottoms is sure to become a quick fave in your collection.