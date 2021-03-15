Mango

Textured Cotton-blend Dress

£59.99

Buy Now Review It

At Mango

Description 100% Cotton. Textured design. Midi design. Flared design. Square neckline. Short sleeve. Bow fastening on the back. Inner lining. The garments labelled as Committed are products that have been produced using sustainable fibres or processes, reducing their environmental impact. Mango's goal is to support the implementation of practices more committed to the environment, and therefore increase the number of sustainable garments in the collection. Women Dresses and jumpsuits Midi Material and washing instructions Composition: 100% cotton. Lining: 100% cotton. Embroidery: 100% cotton