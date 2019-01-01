Xhilaration

Textured Cheeky Bikini Bottom

$14.99 $14.00

Buy Now Review It

At Target

You can't go wrong with a pair of basic bikini bottoms, and this Textured Cheeky Bikini Bottom from Xhilaration™ fits the bill. This bikini bottom comes in electric blue for a look that stands out and complements the basic design, and the crinkle finish adds extra texture and style. The full liner offers coverage you can count on, and the pull-on style provides a fit that stays put. Pair these blue bikini bottoms with a matching top, or chose a patterned top for a look that stands out.