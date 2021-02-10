Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Intimates
Fruity Booty
Textured Booty Thong
$36.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Fruity Booty
Need a few alternatives?
Savage x Fenty
Linking Hearts Embroidery G-string
BUY
£22.00
Savage x Fenty
Savage x Fenty
Candy Hearts Lace G-string
BUY
£22.00
Savage x Fenty
Hanky Panky
5-pack Original Rise Thongs
BUY
$49.50
$110.00
Nordstrom
Parade
Thong
BUY
$9.00
Parade
More from Fruity Booty
Fruity Booty
The Nettle Set
BUY
£70.00
Fruity Booty
Fruity Booty
Blackberry Brief
BUY
$23.00
Fruity Booty
Fruity Booty
Blackberry Scoop
BUY
$42.00
Fruity Booty
Fruity Booty
The Sugar Plum Set
BUY
$98.00
Fruity Booty
More from Intimates
PrettyLittleThing
Newspaper Butterfly-printed Mesh Binding Corset Top
BUY
$21.00
$42.00
PrettyLittleThing
Dion Lee
Ribbed Cotton Jersey Bustier Top
BUY
$490.00
Net-A-Porter
Fruity Booty
Blackberry Brief
BUY
$23.00
Fruity Booty
BlueBella
Nova Closed Bra
BUY
$64.00
Bluebella
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted