Smartwool

Textured Ankle Boot Socks

$16.00

Buy Now Review It

At Smartwool

Our Women's Texture Mini Boot sock is designed for simple style and extravagant comfort. These everyday socks feature a women's-specific fit and its mini boot silhouette pairs perfectly with your low cut shoes or boots. Add in our Virtually Seamless™ toe for enhanced in-shoe comfort and you'll never take these socks off.