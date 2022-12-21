Anthropologie

Textured Alma Duvet Cover

$258.00 $179.95

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Style No. 4540Z001AA; Color Code: 040 Dotted with subtle textured notes, this so-soft bedding collection lends a sophisticated touch to every design style. Looking for the sweetest of dreams? Read our guide to find the perfect bedding for you, and learn how to care for it season after season. Button closure 69% cotton, 31% rayon front 100% cotton back Machine wash cold inside out; tumble dry low Do not iron For an ideal fit, we recommend pairing with our bedding inserts Imported