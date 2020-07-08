Teva

Teva Women’s Original Universal Sport Sandals Bright White

Women's 'Original Universal' sport sandals from outdoor footwear brand, Teva. Combining modern function and adventurous spirit, the open toe sandals feature a water-ready, quick-drying polyester webbing upper and a comfortable EVA footbed for optimum cushioning. The brand's Universal strapping system comprises two hook and loop Velcro closures for easy on-off access. Set on a durable, flexible sole with a patterned tread to enhance grip. A branded tag lends a signature finish. Upper: Textile. Sole: Synthetic.