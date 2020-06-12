Teva

Teva Universal Flatform Rainbow Pride Sandal

$70.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Created in celebration of Teva’s LGBTQ+ friends and allies, this Universal Flatform sandal makes a colorful statement about equality. Rainbow striped foam midsole and durable rubber outsole, with quick-drying straps made from 100% recycled plastic using traceable REPREVE® polyester yarn by Unifi®. Created in conjunction with Teva’s $20,000 contribution to It Gets Better Project, the style pays homage to an organization that empowers LGBTQ+ youth to live equally and exercise their rights as individuals.