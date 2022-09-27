Teva | Free People

Teva Reember Slip-ons

$80.00

Buy Now Review It

At Free People

Style No. 62919501; Color Code: 030 Keep warm inside or out in these so cozy and seriously comfortable moccasins featured in a slip-on style and water-resistant, quilted fabrication with a ribbed knit collar, convenient collapsible heel, and lightweight design. Microfiber lining Cushioned footbed Treaded rubber outsole What’s Care FP? This product was consciously made to reduce our footprint and supports our mission to be a little bit better every day. Specifically, this product was made with Eco-Conscious Design: It contains at least 50% of a certified eco-conscious fiber or process. Care/Import Import