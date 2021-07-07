Teva

The primary materials that compose this product contain a minimum of 20 percent recycled content. The Teva® Original Universal sandals combines the best parts of a shoe and sandal with its secure fit, supportive comfort, and reliably grippy outsole that allows everyone to enjoy the outdoors in a whole new way. Vegan-friendly sandals feature quick-drying straps that are made from 100% recycled plastic using traceable REPREVE® polyester yarn by Unifi®. These summer sandals are created using synthetic and plant-based material and save 4 plastic bottles from ending up in landfills. Universal Strapping System™ and earth-friendly recycled polyester webbing supports your foot and offers long-lasting durability. Cushioned EVA footbed provides all-day supportive comfort. Durable rubber outsole provides reliable traction. Imported.