Teva

Teva Hurricane Xlt2

$70.00

View the size chart The primary materials that compose this product contain a minimum of 20 percent recycled content. The Teva® Hurricane XLT2 sandal will see you through every adventure and outdoor event from festivals, concerts, and weekend getaways! Vegan-friendly sandals feature quick-drying straps that are made from 100% recycled plastic using traceable REPREVE® polyester yarn by Unifi®. These summer sandals are created using synthetic and plant-based material and save 4 plastic bottles from ending up in landfills. Universal Strapping System™ and earth-friendly recycled polyester webbing supports your foot and offers long-lasting durability. Three hook-and-loop closures for quick adjustability and a secure fit. Contoured footbed with textured pattern for added comfort. Comfortable EVA foam midsole for lightweight cushioning. Nylon shank stabilizes and supports your foot on uneven terrain. Rugged Durabrasion Rubber™ outsole stands up to abuse and supplies great traction. Imported. Product measurements were taken using size 9, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair. Measurements: Weight: 9 oz View Zappos.com Glossary of Terms Find something wrong in this description? Help us fix it!