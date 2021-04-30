Teva

Teva Flatform Universal

$64.95

View the size chart The primary materials that compose this product contain a minimum of 20 percent recycled content. Rock your summer style with the fashion-forward Teva® Flatform Universal platform sandals! These sandals are ideal for festivals, weekend getaways, and everyday wear. Vegan-friendly sandals feature quick-drying straps that are made from 100% recycled plastic using traceable REPREVE® polyester yarn by Unifi®. These summer sandals are created using synthetic and plant-based materials and save 4 plastic bottles from ending up in landfills. Universal Strapping System™ and earth-friendly recycled polyester webbing supports your foot and offers long-lasting durability. EVA footbed and platform for cushioned underfoot comfort. Durabrasion rubber outsole provides excellent traction. Imported. Product measurements were taken using size 9, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair. Measurements: Heel Height: 1 3⁄4 in Weight: 9 oz Platform Height: 1 1⁄4 in View Zappos.com Glossary of Terms Find something wrong in this description? Help us fix it!