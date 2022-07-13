Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
SheIn
Test For Product – Plus Curved Hem Belted Tank Dress
$5.00
$4.00
Buy Now
Review It
At SheIn
Product Details Type: A Line Fit Type: Regular Fit Fabric: Non-Stretch Description Size & Fit
More from SheIn
SheIn
Plus Cut Out One Shoulder Bikini Swimsuit
BUY
$16.00
SheIn
SheIn
Plus Rib Ruffle Trim Tie Front One Piece Swimsuit
BUY
$18.00
SheIn
SheIn
Plus Ditsy Floral Shirred Flounce Sleeve Ruffle Hem Dress
BUY
$26.00
SheIn
SheIn
Graphic Print Colourblock Bodycon Dress
BUY
£10.49
SheIn
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted