UO

Tessie Smocked Puff Sleeve Midi Dress

$69.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 62887617; Color Code: 066 Smocked-bodice midi dress from Urban Outfitters. Scoop neck topped with elasticated puff sleeves that effortlessly style on and off the shoulder. Finished with a floaty skirt and ruffled hem. Content + Care - 96% Polyester, 4% spandex - Machine wash - Imported Size + Fit - Model in Green is 5’10” and wearing size Small - Measurements taken from size Small - Length: 46”