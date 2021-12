Ghost

Tessa Dress

£149.00 £74.50

Buy Now Review It

At Ghost

Semi-fitted and made from satin back crepe, Tessa is a gorgeous chestnut dress that is 70’s inspired and perfect for your next special event. A deep contrast white collar with ruffle detail adds an on-trend twist to this classically beautiful style. A waistband that flatters the waist is even more noticeable thanks to the sweet bow tie detail over the bust. Add your favourite pair of heeled boots and you’re good to go.