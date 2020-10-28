Grace + Ivory

Tessa

$1495.00

Buy Now Review It

At Grace + Ivory

Hello size inclusion! Women come in all shapes, sizes, and proportions – we have curves! – we thought it was crazy that wedding dresses are not more custom in sizing, and so we sought to change that. We cater to any shape and size as all of our dresses are made-to-measure, meaning sewn to the measurements that you provide us. Once you purchase your dress, we will send you a measurement guide to assist you with having someone measure you at home, or you can opt to be professionally measured at a tailor of your choice. Your design stylist will be with you every step of the way to answer any questions.