Zara

Terrycloth Crop Top

$12.90

At Zara

Ecologically grown cotton is grown using natural fertilizers and pesticides. The use of these natural growth methods is more respectful of water and of environmental biodiversity which allows farmers to integrate cotton crops with others that serve as food such as oranges, tomatoes, or turmeric, for example. Additionally, in ecologically grown cotton farms the use of genetically modified seeds is avoided, helping to conserve seed biodiversity and soil fertility. Certifications We only use ecologically grown cotton certified by organizations that perform monitoring from raw material through the final product. We are currently working with: Organic Content Standard (OCS) Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) Environmental benefits Produced with ecological growth methods Produced with natural fertilizers and pesticides that help to conserve fresh water resources Produced with natural growth techniques that help to conserve biodiversity Produced without using genetically modified seeds