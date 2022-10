Kotn

Terry Sweatpant

$80.00 $65.00

Buy Now Review It

At Kotn

Our best-selling '90s inspired sweatpant now in a fabrication fit for summer. Crafted using our breathable and extra-soft BCI cotton French terry, it features a looped interior that allows the air to flow through. Designed to keep you cool and cozy, whether you're on the couch, at the cottage, or out on the town.