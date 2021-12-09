Rachel Antonoff

Terry Puffer

$395.00

Staying toasty while collecting compliments?! It's an embarrassment of riches! The Terry Puffer will keep you warm from neck to thigh and is sure to garner praise from upwards of 12 kind strangers! Details: - Colorblock quilted puffer with poly down fill - Zip front closure with pink grosgrain zipper pull - Mid-thigh length - Front welt pockets - Diamond quilted pink interior with inside pocket - 100% Nylon - Slightly oversized fit - Model is 5'8" wearing a size S