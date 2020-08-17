Daily Ritual

Terry Cotton & Modal Hoodie

$28.00

58% Cotton, 39% Modal, 3% Spandex Imported Machine Wash Blouson sleeves and a clean front put a chic spin on a classic pullover hoodie Terry cotton and the softest modal are blended to create the perfect rib-knit blend Start every outfit with Daily Ritual's range of elevated basics Model is 5'11" and wearing a size Small An Amazon brand - Blouson sleeves and a clean front put a chic spin on a classic pullover hoodie Daily Ritual celebrates the beauty in simplicity. Our range of coveted classics features tees, tanks, dresses, and leggings that are ready to be styled, layered, and lived in. Each piece is made with luxuriously soft fabrics and is priced to make stocking-up a breeze—you'll want one in every color.