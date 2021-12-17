Terrex Free Hiker Parley Hiking Shoes

C$290.00 C$203.00

Buy Now Review It

At Adidas

LIGHTWEIGHT HIKING SHOES FOR EXTENDED ADVENTURE. Extend your range. These adidas Terrex hiking shoes set you up for all-terrain grip and long-haul comfort. An adaptive adidas Primeknit upper hugs your foot for a dynamic, sock-like fit. The stability and long-lasting cushioning of Boost lets you take on varied terrain. Continental™ Rubber grips slippery roots and loose rock, wet or dry. This product features Parley Ocean Plastic, upcycled plastic waste intercepted on remote islands, beaches, coastal communities and shorelines, preventing it from polluting our oceans. 50% of the upper is textile, 75% of the textile is Primeblue yarn. No virgin polyester. Sock-like fit Lace closure Abrasion-resistant adidas Primeknit textile upper Ultra-lightweight feel Boost midsole EVA stabilization frame Continental™ Rubber outsole Imported Product colour: Legend Earth / Core Black / Trace Cargo