Terrex Free Hiker Gtx

$249.95

Buy Now Review It

At Zappos

View the size chart Take to the hills in both good and wet weather with the superior comfort, easy breathability, and reliable support of the adidas® Outdoor Terrex Free Hiker GTX mid-profile hiking boot. Primeknit textile upper with stretchy ripstop and abrasion-resistant weldings. GORE-TEX® waterproof membrane keeps out the wet elements while still providing breathable comfort. Sock-lock construction comfortably holds the foot in place. Traditional lace-up style with sturdy fabric laces and webbing loops for a secure fit. Back pull loop for assisted entry. Breathable textile lining for all-day interior comfort. Molded TPU heel clip. Molded sockliner for excellent underfoot comfort and support. Lightweight Responsive Boost midsole for superior underfoot comfort and shock absorption. Continental™ Rubber outsole with Adaptive Traxion technology for extraordinary grip even in wet conditions. Imported. Product measurements were taken using size 7.5, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair. Measurements: Heel Height: 1 1⁄2 in Weight: 12 oz Platform Height: 1 in View Zappos.com Glossary of Terms Find something wrong in this description? Help us fix it!