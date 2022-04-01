United States
Terrex Free Hiker Gtx
$249.95
At Zappos
View the size chart Take to the hills in both good and wet weather with the superior comfort, easy breathability, and reliable support of the adidas® Outdoor Terrex Free Hiker GTX mid-profile hiking boot. Primeknit textile upper with stretchy ripstop and abrasion-resistant weldings. GORE-TEX® waterproof membrane keeps out the wet elements while still providing breathable comfort. Sock-lock construction comfortably holds the foot in place. Traditional lace-up style with sturdy fabric laces and webbing loops for a secure fit. Back pull loop for assisted entry. Breathable textile lining for all-day interior comfort. Molded TPU heel clip. Molded sockliner for excellent underfoot comfort and support. Lightweight Responsive Boost midsole for superior underfoot comfort and shock absorption. Continental™ Rubber outsole with Adaptive Traxion technology for extraordinary grip even in wet conditions. Imported. Product measurements were taken using size 7.5, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair. Measurements: Heel Height: 1 1⁄2 in Weight: 12 oz Platform Height: 1 in View Zappos.com Glossary of Terms Find something wrong in this description? Help us fix it!