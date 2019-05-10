Lecoster

Terrazzo Stone Coasters, Set Of 4

If you care about your delicate counter surfaces, these absorbent stone coasters have a unique design with a cork backing, which will not only give an exceptional atmosphere to the table, but also protection from scratches and spills. FEATURES & BENEFITS Due to good sizes of 4", round form and appropriate weight the ceramic stone coasters will always stay on the table and will be good for any size cups or glasses. The coasters will absorb 100% of the condensate droplets or any moisture from cold or accidentally spilt drinks. The special cork backing won’t leave any scratches or marks on the surface and provide a better grip on the coaster. Absorbent ceramic coasters made using diatomaceous earth are being very durable, stable to bumps and drops as well as nice to the touch. The unique design of stone coasters will give the table an extra charm and serve well as an eye-catching decor. SIZE OF DRINK COASTER Diameter - 4inch (10cm) Thickness - 0,24inch (0,6cm) Perfect GIFT for anyone! Search no more! A must have coasters in everyone's collection!