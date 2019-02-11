Terrazzo Droplet Vase: Our stylishly speckled stoneware is a playful addition to any tabletop or mantel. Group all four of our Terrazzo vases for an artful arrangement—with or without flowers, they’re chic AF. Now House by Jonathan Adler introduces smart new decorative accessories, furniture, rugs, bedding and more – all designed to make living an effortless (and ever-chic) pursuit. With styles ranging from mid-century to ultra-modern, you’ll never run out of ways to wow. It’s what’s new, it’s what’s now. Now House by Jonathan Adler: Smile, you’re home.