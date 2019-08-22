This stunning design was inspired by the incredible texture and composite of Terrazzo! Designed to look like chips of marble or granite, this textured two-custom color design adds dimension and personality to any style!
The 2019-2020 Deluxe Monthly Planner is the perfect planner for tackling projects, to-dos and long-term planning! Two color schemes (colorful or neutral) and two sizes (7" x 9" & 8.5" x 11") let you select the planner to best suit your style! Choose a 2019 start month for a 12-month calendar that fits your schedule or opt for a Jan-Dec 2020 calendar! This year's edition features the monthly tabs you love, plus even more note-taking potential with more notes pages than ever! Add additional pages to the back of your book and increase productivity in style!