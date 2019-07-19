Terrazzo Decorative Box

Terrazzo Decorative Box: Keep your small things hidden but handy in our glazed stoneware box. Stash keys, jewelry, candy or change—it’s all chic AF under a confetti-speckled lid. Now House by Jonathan Adler introduces smart new decorative accessories, furniture, rugs, bedding and more – all designed to make living an effortless (and ever-chic) pursuit. With styles ranging from mid-century to ultra-modern, you’ll never run out of ways to wow. It’s what’s new, it’s what’s now. Now House by Jonathan Adler: Smile, you’re home.