YnM

Terrazzo Cotton Duvet Cover For Weighted Blankets

$25.50

Buy Now Review It

Removable Cotton Fabric Duvet Cover for Weighted Blankets is Made of 100% Cotton Fabric to Keep You Cozy and Comfortable While You Rest Terrazzo print duvet cover is designed to fit weighted blankets (sold separately) in size 41''x60'' with 8 strings to tie with loops on weighted blankets to keep it in place Zipper closure makes the machine washable duvet cover easy to remove & replace for cleaning. High recommended to use with the weighted blankets to save the hassle of washing the super heavy weighted blanket itself. Protect your weighted blanket to extend its life & change the look of your plain blanket to match your décor Breathable cotton fabric is for year round use. The cooling bamboo covers and the cozy minky covers are also available in YnM. No matter what duvet you are looking for, you can find one perfect for you here.