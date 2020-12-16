United States
Project 62
Terrazzo Bathroom Tray
$16.99
At Target
Keep small accessories or hair and skincare products neatly organized with this Terrazzo Bathroom Tray from Project 62™. This rectangular bathroom tray is made with terrazzo material that creates a unique appearance, with chips of green, blue, gray and light-blue poured together with a white material to create a sleek, modern look. The raised edges help keep your small items or bottles contained, while the smooth design is easy to clean to keep it looking fresh.