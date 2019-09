Bloomingville

Terrain Cactus Decorative Ornament

Add desert charm to the home with this Terrain cactus ornament from Bloomingville. Made from sheets of metal, this ornament is in the striking shape of a cactus and is available in two sizes. In vibrant green with flashes of gold, it’s a cool drink of water for your interior with no sand needed.