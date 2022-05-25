Angelika Jozefczyk

Terracotta Tulle Evening Gown Black

$712.00

Buy Now Review It

At Wolf & Badger

Style notes This model of dress is loved by celebrities and influencers. This well-tailored Tulle Evening Gown makes every woman looks like a star during special venue. Our clients are choosing this style for the special occasions like weddings, being a bridesmaid, evening galas, holidays to have unmemorable picture from the trip. The dress emphasizes the female figure. Delicate elastic mesh gently lays over the body. The skirt of the dress is made of the 3 layers whole circle of the textile. The dress with a side slit. The leg only shows when the woman is walking. The lining is made of elastic jersey what makes the dress more comfortable. The length from the waist is 116cm/ 46,6 in.