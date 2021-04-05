Cost Plus World Market

Terracotta Knit Indoor Outdoor Pouf

$79.99

Buy Now Review It

At Cost Plus World Market

Made of PET crafted from approximately 40 plastic water bottles with polyester filling Suitable for outdoor use Spot clean only World Market exclusive Made in India 20"Dia. x 14"H With a fun, playful shape and rich terracotta color, our indoor-outdoor knit pouf can add visual panache and cozy comfort to any space and any decor style. Even better, this versatile piece is actually crafted from recycled water bottles ("but it's so soft!" your friends will say) so you can truly set yourself at ease every time you put your feet up.